Gardena Elks Lodge No. 1919 will have a summer breeze dance on Sept. 23 at 1735 W. 162nd St. in Gardena. Doors open at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30 to 11:30. Line dance lessons by Akimi, dressy casual attire. Appetizers and opportunity drawing will be available. For more information, call 310-327-1919.