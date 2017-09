West Basin Municipal Water District celebrates its 70th year during it annual Water Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Edward C. Little Water Recycling Facility, 1935 S. Hughes Way, El Segundo.

The free event will feature stage shows, games, kids costume contest and water cycling tours. There will be free parking and shuttle service at 1960 W. Grand St., El Segundo.