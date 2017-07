Gardena Councilman Mark Henderson attended the 2017 Memorial Day Service Sunday at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall at the Gardena Valley JCI. Henderson at left, met the Gardena High School JROTC color guard, from left, Sgt. Daniel Romero, Staff Sgt. Stephanie Resendiz, Sgt. FC Brittney Garcia and Sgt. Ryla Sarmiento. At right is the ceremony emcee, 1st Sgt. Thierry Williams, SAI, Gardena High School JROTC.

Photo by Gary Kohatsu