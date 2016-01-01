Local leaders unite

With the election in the past and the winners sworn in, the Gardena Valley Chamber of Commerce President Wanda Love welcomed the new officials and introduced them to the community. The Gardena Chamber hosted the meet-and-greet on May 4 at McCormick & McMillan Lighthouse Memorial Reception center in Gardena. From left are Chuck Nader, Councilman Art Kaskanian, GV Chamber director and event hostess Wanda Love, State Sen. Steve Bradford and Councilman Rodney Tanaka. This event gave the community an opportunity to meet their elected officials and voice their concerns. There were lots of food, conversation and photo opportunities. The Gardena Chamber members thank community partners, The Lighthouse, Giulianio’s, photographer Joe Harris – Cherished Moments, Ms. Rozie the Balloon Lady, Jersey Mike’s (Artesia and Western), Starbucks (Redondo Beach Boulevard) and all volunteers and staff.

Photo by Joe Harris