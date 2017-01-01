Meet the CANDIDATES

CrossRoad Church and Pastor Scott Fairchild hosted a Town Hall reception and meet-and-greet Saturday with the 2017 Gardena candidates for various city offices. Attending the event, top row from left, are council candidates Rodney Tanaka, Charity Chandler-Cole, Nolan Jamora, Art Kaskanian, Wanda Love, Shannon Lawrence, Cammie Le and Paulette Francis. Front row are mayoral candidates Warren Kronberger, Dan Medina, City Clerk Mina Semenza, mayoral candidates Tasha Cerda, Rachel Johnson, Terrence Terauchi and Ron Ikejiri. Mayor candidate Mark Henderson had a prior engagement, and also not in attendance were treasurer candidates, incumbent Ingrid Tsukiyama and challenger Kathleen “Suzy” Evans.

Photo by Gary Kohatsu